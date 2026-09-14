This year I deserve Ballon d'Or: Barca's Yamal

Lamine Yamal believes he and Kylian Mbappe are the two best players in the world and said he deserves to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a trophy-laden year with Barcelona and Spain.

"For me, Mbappe and me, we're the two best players in the world," the 19-year-old Barcelona winger said in an interview on Movistar Plus, excerpts of which were published on Sunday.