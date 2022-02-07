Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored as Paris Saint-Germain stretched their mammoth lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points with a 5-1 thrashing of defending champions Lille on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were given a helping hand by a nightmarish display from Lille goalkeeper Ivo Grbic at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira netted twice, while Presnel Kimpembe also got on the scoresheet.

All eyes in the capital remain on Paris' Champions League last-16 first leg against Real Madrid on 15 February.

Mbappe, who has long been linked with Real, said that match has been the reason he is yet to make a decision about his future, despite having been free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club since the start of last month.