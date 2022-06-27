Mohammedan beat Sheikh Jamal after almost 6 years

Dhaka Mohammedan returned to winning ways in the 12-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football after defeating three-time champions Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club 3-1 after a near-six-year gap at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla on Monday, reports UNB.

This was Mohammedean’s first win over Sheikh Jamal after a gap of five years eight months and 13 days.

Mohammedan suffered a 2-4 defeat against their arch-rivals Dhaka Abahani in their last match at the same venue Wednesday.