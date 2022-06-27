Mohammedan beat Sheikh Jamal after almost 6 years

In the day’s match, local midfielder Sheikh Morsalin put Mohammedan ahead in the 34th minute.
Sheikh Jamal restored parity in the 38th minute when Mohammedan’s Malian striker Souleymane Diabate scored an own goal while trying to block a dangerous shot.
However, Souleymane compensated for his mistake by scoring in the 43rd and 83rd minutes, both from penalties (3-1).
Despite Monday’s win, Mohammedan remained at sixth position in the league table, securing 25 points from 17 matches. Sheikh Jamal remained at the fourth spot with 30 points from the same number of games.
Defending champions and table topper Bashundhara Kings have scored 44 points from 17 matches and are nine points ahead of the second-placed Dhaka Abahani.
Six-time champions Dhaka Abahani earned 35 points from 16 matches and third-placed Saif DC secured 30 points from 16 appearances.