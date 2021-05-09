Mohammedan move to 4th spot beating Sheikh Russel 1-0

Dhaka Mohammedan advanced to the fourth spot in the points table of 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football after beating former champions Sheikh Russel 1-0 Saturday.

Burkina Faso defender Mounzir Coulidiati scored the match-winning goal for Mohammedan at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in the 37th minute of the match with a brilliant header off a corner of Habibur Rahman Shohag (1-0).

This was the third straight victory for Mohammedan in the second phase of the league, followed by their victory against Arambagh and Saif.

Mohammedan, which advanced to fifth place beating Saif in the last match, today moved one step ahead, pushing Sheikh Russel to fifth place.

Meanwhile, Bashundhara Kings (43 points), Dhaka Abahani (32) and Sheikh Jamal (32) have occupied the top three spots in the league points table.