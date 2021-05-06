Mohammedan move to 5th spot beating Saif

Dhaka Mohammedan advanced to the 5th spot in the point table beating Saif Sporting 2-1 in a second phase match of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday, reports UNB.

With this win, Mohammedan not only moved to 5th place but also avenged their 2-1 defeat against Saif in the first phase match.

Mohammedan has so far secured 25 points from 14 matches while Saif has slipped to the sixth slot, from 5th place, with their previous credit of 23 points from 14 encounters.