Paraguay defeat Messi's Argentina, Brazil held in Venezuela

World champions Argentina suffered a 2-1 defeat to Paraguay while rivals Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela as South America's big guns struggled in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

It started well for Lionel Scaloni's team, also reigning Copa America champions, as they grabbed an early lead through Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

Enzo Fernandez lofted a lovely ball over the Paraguay defence into the path of Martinez who drove in a low finish only for his celebration to be cut short by the linesman's flag.

But a VAR review found that Martinez had been just onside and over-ruled the on-field decision giving Argentina an 11th-minute lead.