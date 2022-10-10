Atletico Madrid confirm Griezmann signing from Barcelona

Atletico Madrid confirmed they have agreed a deal to sign French striker Antoine Griezmann permanently from Barcelona, on a contract until 2026.

Griezmann has been on loan at Atletico since August 2021 after a difficult spell at Camp Nou, following his €120 million ($116.5 million) move in 2019.

“Griezmann has signed a deal that links him to our club until June 30, 2026,” said Atletico in a statement on Monday.