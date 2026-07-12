Messi's penalty dilemma: Should Argentina stick with their captain?

Questioning Lionel Messi's place as Argentina's penalty taker may sound almost unthinkable. Yet, ahead of World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland, it is a legitimate question: if Argentina are awarded a penalty, will Messi be the one to take it?

The doubt stems from Messi himself. At this World Cup, he has taken two penalties—and failed to score from either.

Just imagine if those two spot-kicks had gone in. Argentina might not have found themselves on the brink against Egypt, nor come under sustained pressure against Austria. Messi would also be leading the Golden Boot race outright with ten goals, instead of sharing the top spot with Kylian Mbappe.

So, if Argentina win another penalty against Switzerland, will Messi step up again? Or could someone else take responsibility? Finding an alternative, however, is not straightforward. After all, this Argentina side still revolves around its captain.