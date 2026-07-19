Sanjoy and Pritom to perform in Dhaka ahead of World Cup final
Bangladeshi-origin international DJ and music producer Sanjoy Dev and singer Pritom Hasan will perform in separate concerts in Dhaka on Sunday night as part of special events surrounding the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.
Sanjoy Dev recently drew attention after sharing the stage with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi during the World Cup opening ceremony in Canada. Following the opening event, he also performed at several World Cup fan festivals held across different cities in the United States.
As part of that World Cup journey, Sanjoy is now bringing his performance to Dhaka.
He has already arrived in the capital and visited the concert venue. Expressing his excitement, Sanjoy said, "Besides the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, I've performed at several other World Cup events. Now I'm here to perform in Dhaka, where my story began. I'm really excited about this concert."
Sanjoy will be joined by DJs Trisha and Rishad at the Dhaka event. After the concert, he is scheduled to fly to California, where he will perform at another concert in San Francisco.
Meanwhile, another World Cup final event titled "Final Kickoff" will be held at the United Convention Center in Dhaka. Along with a live screening of the final on giant screens, the event will feature a concert headlined by Pritom Hasan.
He will be joined on stage by Firoz Jung, The Brown Testament, and Jessia Islam. The event will run from the night of 19 July until the morning of 20 July.