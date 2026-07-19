Sanjoy and Pritom to perform in Dhaka ahead of World Cup final

Bangladeshi-origin international DJ and music producer Sanjoy Dev and singer Pritom Hasan will perform in separate concerts in Dhaka on Sunday night as part of special events surrounding the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Sanjoy Dev recently drew attention after sharing the stage with Bollywood star Nora Fatehi during the World Cup opening ceremony in Canada. Following the opening event, he also performed at several World Cup fan festivals held across different cities in the United States.

As part of that World Cup journey, Sanjoy is now bringing his performance to Dhaka.