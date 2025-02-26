Messi on target as Miami reach last 16

Messi's former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez chipped the ball across to the Argentine, who was given too much space by the Sporting defence and punished them by burying the ball into the bottom corner.

The visitors thought that they had levelled when Dejan Joveljic, a recent signing from Los Angeles Galaxy, had the ball in the net after rounding Miami keeper Oscar Ustari, but the striker was ruled offside.

Miami doubled their advantage in the first minute of first-half stoppage time when Messi sent Jordi Alba down the left and the Spaniard's low cross was turned in from close range by Tadeo Allende.