Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal diagnosed with prostate cancer

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal says he has prostate cancer and has been receiving treatment, but still plans to lead his team at the World Cup in Qatar in seven months' time.

The 70-year-old told RTL television on Sunday that the players "don't know it", adding he has undergone 25 bouts of radiotherapy, including during training camps with the Dutch team.

The players "think I'm in good health, but I'm not", said the former Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Ajax coach, who began treatment last year after his diagnosis in 2020.

"It's part of my life," he added in an interview marking the upcoming release of a film about his life, entitled LOUIS.

"I've been through so much in my life, sickness and death, I've probably become richer as a person because of all those experiences."