Messi on target as Argentina demolish UAE

Lionel Messi was among the scorers as Argentina wrapped up their World Cup preparations with a 5-0 friendly victory over the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Messi lashed home his 91st international goal in the first half at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi to help Argentina extend their unbeaten streak to 36 games.

The South American giants can equal Italy's world record unbeaten run of 37 games if they avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener in Doha on Tuesday.

Messi's goal came in an opening 45 minutes that saw Angel di Maria score twice with Manchester City's Julian Alvarez also netting.