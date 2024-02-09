Bangladesh, India declared joint winners

Host Bangladesh and India have been declared joints champions in the four-nation South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-19 Women’s Championship-2024 after a two-hour delayed decision following the match commissioner’s shameful fault in the final on Thursday.

The title deciding and tense match between two neighboring rivals was locked in 1-1 goals in the stipulated 90-minute at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on Thursday evening.

Then the match moved toward the tie breaker where it was again locked in 5-5 goals in the five each shots. The final match was again locked in 11-11 goals in the sudden death session of the tie breaker that made match officials confused.