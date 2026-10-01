ASEAN Cup
Half-time: Indonesia lead Bangladesh 6–1
Bangladesh endured a nightmare first half against Indonesia in the FIFA ASEAN Cup, conceding six goals before the break.
Indonesia took the lead in the 11th minute when Mitchell Baker turned Oleg Romeny’s back pass into the net with his first touch. Baker struck again in the 20th minute, scoring from a scramble after Bangladesh goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan had initially saved the first effort.
Rizky Ridho made it 3–0 in the 31st minute, but Bangladesh finally pulled one back five minutes later. Shahriar Emon headed Suki’s cut-back into the net for Bangladesh’s first goal of the tournament.
However, Indonesia responded almost immediately. Baker completed his hat-trick in the 37th minute from a cut-back by Ramadhan Sananta, before adding his fourth two minutes later with another header.
Indonesia then scored a fifth in the 42nd minute, with Baker completing his remarkable first-half performance.
The hosts added a sixth goal in first-half stoppage time when Justin Hubner headed home from a corner after Mehedi had made a save.
Indonesia had scored four times in the final 15 minutes of the half, leaving Bangladesh facing a huge deficit at the break.