Pakistan beat Bangladesh 1-0 to reach SAFF final for the first time

Today’s match is about more than just a place in the final. It offers Bangladesh an opportunity to end a 21-year wait. The last time Bangladesh played in the SAFF Championship final was in 2005.

On 14 December that year, Bangladesh secured their place in the final by beating Pakistan in the semi-final at Karachi’s People’s Stadium. In the more than two decades since then, Bangladesh have been eliminated at different stages, sometimes in the group phase and sometimes in the semi-finals. Despite coming close to the final, they have failed to reach it again.

Read more in this report: Bangladesh face Pakistan again with final in sight, 21 years after Karachi triumph