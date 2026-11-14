Pakistan beat Bangladesh 1-0 to reach SAFF final for the first time

Welcome
Bangladesh face Pakistan in a battle for a place in the SAFF Championship final. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments from the match at the National Stadium in Dhaka.
After 21 years!
Today’s match is about more than just a place in the final. It offers Bangladesh an opportunity to end a 21-year wait. The last time Bangladesh played in the SAFF Championship final was in 2005.
On 14 December that year, Bangladesh secured their place in the final by beating Pakistan in the semi-final at Karachi’s People’s Stadium. In the more than two decades since then, Bangladesh have been eliminated at different stages, sometimes in the group phase and sometimes in the semi-finals. Despite coming close to the final, they have failed to reach it again.
Read more in this report: Bangladesh face Pakistan again with final in sight, 21 years after Karachi triumph
Two changes in Bangladesh starting XI
Bangladesh have made two changes to their starting XI from the match against Sri Lanka. One was unavoidable, as Saad Uddin has been ruled out of the tournament with an injury. Rahmat Mia replaces him in the starting XI today.
The other change is at centre-forward, where Shuki Itofusa replaces Mohammad Ibrahim.
Bangladesh XI: Mehedi Hasan Srabon, Zidan Yusuf, Tariq Kazi, Zayan Ahmed, Rahmat Mia, Hamza Choudhury, Shamit Shome, Kazem Shah, Farhan Ali, Rakib Hossain and Shuki Itofusa.
India await
The Bangladesh–Pakistan match is the second semi-final of the tournament. India have already secured their place in the final, beating Bhutan 2–1 in the first semi-final.
Read the story here: Bhutan’s fate unchanged after 18 years as India reach final
VAR in place
A quick reminder: this match will have VAR (Video Assistant Referee). The technology made its debut at Dhaka’s National Stadium this afternoon during the first semi-final between India and Bhutan. It will also be in use for Bangladesh’s match.
So, players and fans will need to be a little cautious before celebrating. The referee’s decision could be overturned following a VAR review.
Head to Head: Bangladesh ahead
Bangladesh hold the edge in the head-to-head record between the two sides. Of their 17 meetings, Bangladesh have won seven, while Pakistan have won six. The remaining four matches ended in draws.
Kick-off!
The referee blows the whistle, and the Bangladesh–Pakistan semi-final is underway at the National Stadium in Dhaka. Both teams are now chasing a place in the SAFF Championship final. Can Bangladesh end their 21-year wait for a place in the title decider?
Two attacks in two minutes
Pakistan launched two promising attacks in the opening two minutes. One move, which began with a misplaced pass by Shamit Shome, resulted in a shot on target, but Mehedi Hasan Srabon produced an excellent save.
The attack in the following minute did not reach the goalkeeper. Pakistan have made a confident start, putting Bangladesh under some early pressure.
10 minutes
The first 10 minutes have passed. Pakistan put Bangladesh under some early pressure, but Bangladesh are gradually settling into the game and have started making attacking moves of their own.
Kazem Shah had a shot on target in the seventh minute, but it lacked power and caused little trouble for the Pakistan goalkeeper.
After 20 minutes
Another 10 minutes have passed, with both teams competing on equal terms. The flurry of attacks seen in the opening 10 minutes has since subsided.
Bangladesh have moved forward with the ball on several occasions but have struggled to make progress near the penalty area. They are finding it difficult to cope with the physical strength of Pakistan’s defenders.
Rakib nearly scored for Bangladesh!
Bangladesh came agonisingly close to scoring!
Rakib unleashed a powerful shot after receiving a header from Shamit Shome. Pakistan’s goalkeeper initially saved the effort, but the ball then struck the post. Bangladesh were left frustrated as the goal narrowly eluded them.
Pakistan hit the post
The referee called a cooling break in the 30th minute. Pakistan have looked dangerous going forward since then. Tariq Kazi failed to mark his man properly, allowing Abdus Samad to get a shot away in space. But his effort struck the post.
Bangladesh ahead in ball possession
Bangladesh have maintained 65 per cent of ball posession after 40 minutes.
First half ended goalless
The referee has blown the whistle to signal the end of the first half. Neither side has managed to score. Both teams have produced some promising attacks, but neither has found the net. Bangladesh and Pakistan have both hit the woodwork. Bangladesh’s attacks have repeatedly come to a halt just outside Pakistan’s penalty area.
No goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half
The second half is already 10 minutes old, but neither side has found the net. Rakib took a very good shot, but it was blocked by a Pakistan defender. Moments later, Shamit Shome was almost in a good position to receive Suki’s cutback inside the box, but Abdullah got to the ball first and cleared it.
Bangladesh make first substitution
Bangladesh made their first substitution in the 61st minute, with striker Mohammad Ibrahim coming on for Shuki Itofusa. Pakistan also made one substitution.
Earlier, Farhan unleashed a superb shot, but it narrowly missed the corner of the goal. Replays later showed, however, that he had been offside.
Srabon saves a goal
Hamza Choudhury committed a foul just outside the box, handing Pakistan a free kick in a dangerous position. The shot was on target, but Srabon produced a superb two-handed save, diving to his left. Moments later, Hamza made an important clearance. It could easily have resulted in a goal had things gone slightly differently.
Pakistan scores!
Bangladesh 0: 1 Pakistan
Mehedi Hasan Srabon fails to keep out Abdus Samad’s shot. Just five minutes remain in the match. Can anyone save Bangladesh?
4 minutes of added time
Pakistan lead 1-0 after 90 minutes. Bangladesh have four added minute to remain in the tournament.
Flare interruption occurred
Frustrated fans through flare in the field. The match stops for a brief moment.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh 1-0 to reach SAFF final for the first time
The referee has blown the final whistle, ending Bangladesh’s hopes of reaching the final. They have lost 1-0 to Pakistan, who will play in the SAFF Championship final for the first time. Their opponents on Tuesday will be India.
Bangladesh last reached the SAFF final in 2005. This time, they have failed to make it to the title decider even on home soil.
The contest was evenly balanced from the start. Bangladesh enjoyed around 64 per cent possession and managed to get a few shots on target, but neither side could find the breakthrough.
Instead, Pakistan took the lead following a mistake by goalkeeper Mehedi Hasan Srabon. Bangladesh also struggled to match Pakistan physically throughout the match.
Pakistan will face India in the final on 17 November.
Fire breaks out in the stands
Prothom Alo reporter Zahir Uddin reported that spectators set fire to parts of the stands at the National Stadium. Fire Service personnel arrived and brought the blaze under control.
The footballers looked devastated after the match, with several of them seen in tears.