Bhutan’s fate unchanged after 18 years as India reach final

The year was 2008. In the SAFF Championship semi-final in Male, Bhutan lost 2–1 to India, missing out on a place in the final. Eighteen years later, the two sides met again in the last four of the tournament.

Time has passed and the competition has moved to a different level, but the result remained unchanged. India once again secured a 2–1 victory to reach the final, while Bhutan suffered another semi-final exit.

India booked their place in the final by beating Bhutan in the first semi-final at Dhaka’s National Stadium today, Saturday. Although India came to this edition with a second-string side, they have continued their march towards the title.

India’s dominance in the SAFF Championship is nothing new. Including this edition, they have participated in the tournament 15 times and reached the final on 14 occasions.

They have won the title nine times and finished runners-up four times. Their only other finish was third place in 2003. In 2009, they also won the championship in Bangladesh with an Olympic team.