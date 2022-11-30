Why Bangladeshis hypnotized with Argentina and Brazil

Former French footballer Eric Cantona once said "You can change your wife, your politics, your religion, but never, never can you change your favourite football team."

One may disagree with the eccentric Frenchman but during the World Cup, the greatest show on earth, it is seen that taking the side of a certain football team makes people crazy. Even the most rational and well-mannered people get off the line conjuring the spirit of ancient hunters and warriors eager to behead the foes.

Perhaps the sternest example of this tribalism is seen in Bangladesh, a backwater of global football map, where millions of people are bifurcated supporting Argentina and Brazil. Throughout the World Cup the whole country is adorned with the flags of those two teams. People wear the jerseys, watch games in huge congregation and even the disputes, often in gruesome proportion, become ubiquitous between those who are brethren in every other aspect of life.