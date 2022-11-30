Why Bangladeshis hypnotized with Argentina and Brazil

Why such things happen? Why does the huge population in this part of the world become apparently crazy for the two football teams that represent countries thousands of miles away from here?
Scientists say human brain is unique as it is not hard-wired unlike other animals. Cultural theorists like Margaret Mead reckon it is a societal norm and the behaviours that shape up a child. On the other hand, the evolutionary scientists think, for thousands of years human had to bind in groups for acquiring food and ensure protection and this was the single biggest reason the tiny animal not only survived but gradually thrived on to rule over the rest of the animal kingdom. It is proved forging a tribe for a cause has been the best adaptation strategy for Homo sapiens.
In light of these theories, sports sociologists think people tend to choose a team at a very early stage and cling onto that for rest of the life as that has been the norm for human beings.
In various surveys around the world, it is seen people chose a sporting side for innumerable reasons. The most obvious reason is the geographical affinity and success. People love clubs of their own area or city and most of them root for the national side. And success always attract people to join ascend into the wagon. However, these are not the only reasons. It is seen people often choose a certain team for the infatuation of a player, maybe someone in the family like a certain team. The kit of a team plays a vital role for a child to pick a team, even a certain memory, as described by Nick Hornby in his bestseller ‘The fever pitch, like watching a match at an early stage or even moments of that may spark the loyalty of a child for rest of the life.
One must remember, after subscribing to a club akin to faith people tend to defend it vehemently. For the cases of ultras, they lose sanity and senses about the team despite being totally sober and rational in every other issue. Even if their favourite team plays poorly and do unwanted things, they most of the time do not bother to defend. Obviously, this sort of apparently irrational attitude, which many believes the cause of incredible spellbinding power of football, applies to the national team fans as well.
So, we get the picture of a fanatic and the reasons to become one. Now, let us go back to our main question, why do Bangladeshis overwhelmingly support Argentina and Brazil?
Things started back in late 60’s. The post Second World War was oozing with revolutionary zeal. People around the world were eager to fight against colonial powers and the war mongers. An anti-colonial, which sometimes turned into anti Europe or even in cases anti-white, mindset became most influencing in the so called third world countries. Not only politics but also music, art and sports saw the effect of this wave.
Like always people were searching the heroes that would carry their zeal and become revolutionary symbol. Brazil football team fulfilled their desire. They were not only representing a third world country, which is dominated by black people, but also were extremely successful. One must remember, success is needed to bind the faith.
West Indies cricket team also ticked all the boxes. The cricket lovers around the world found the all-conquering Windies side as their pearl of eyes when they started to beat the likes of England and Australia en route to claim the supremacy in the game.
However, in Bangladesh, the following of international games was very limited in that epoch. The people in the rich and elite class only had the privilege of enjoying the matches in television or in recorded cassettes, some even followed radio commentaries. But the local club culture was ubiquitous and politics was vibrant. As a result Brazil and West Indies became the most favourite teams for the sports loving youth of 70s.
Things started to change in 80’s. Another Latin America side started to get some success. But Argentina’s success not only came with a World Cup in 86 but with a superhero- Diego Maradona. The romantic writers of Latin America had been searching for such a football deity and the Argentine maestro fulfilled it with his exquisite style, revolutionary air and tremendous passion. Instantly people started following him like worshippers and a huge clan was created.
The situation of Bangladesh was even more interesting. By 80’s the television became more widespread and many had the opportunities to be mesmerized by the football God. Not only that, as most of the 70’s Brazil fans basically belonged to richer and elite class of the country, supporting Argentina and rivaling Brazil gave an extra meaning, resisting the authority. One must also remember that people is this part of the world is always anti-authority and anti-hegemony. The sagas are scribed in Mahabharata, the epic of antiquity, in the book of Muslim Scholar like Ziauddin Barani in medieval era and myriads of modern-day stories.
But to comprehend the whole thing, we got to detour from football to cricket and understand the diminishing local club culture. In cricket people used to support Pakistan and India mostly. The reasons were sometimes religious and mostly the proximity. Even when Bangladesh started playing in the international arena the support for those two teams were overwhelming with some old elites still rooting for Windies.
However, as Bangladesh started to do well and establish itself in the cricketing world the support for the neighboring country started to wane. Gradually, supporting Bangladesh became the mainstay and the young people hardly chose other countries over Bangladesh despite the team does not always win.
But at the same time local football lost its glory and the domestic club culture is demolished. As a result, sports loving people were in hollow. Some started to follow European leagues and subscribed to certain clubs, not to mention for the various reasons as stated above.
Now, as the World Cup is the greatest show on earth, the carnival loving huge population of Bangladesh never want to deprive themselves. Despite cricket becomes the main sports the power of World Cup repels it and brings the football zeal to the fore. As a result, people resort back to their old affinities that they mostly inherited from their elders. Most of them follow Argentina aka the cult of Maradona, some Brazil. People like Messi and anti-European mindset also nurtures this feeling. However, some people even started supporting teams like Germany but those are such tiny fraction that they actually can be termed as ‘fashionable rebel’ wishing to stay apart from the mob.
Another important anthropological thing must be considered. Not only a large chunk of the fans is adhering to Brazil and Argentina but many are basically staunch haters as if their ultimate joy comes from the fall of the other side while not much caring the success of his own one. The national sport of the country is kabaddi, a simple game where two sets of people hustle and bustle in order to catch the intruders to protect own side and invade the opposition territory. The people of the whole village gather to see this fight and enjoy the physical battle and skill of leg-pulling the opponents.
This carnivalesque spectacle is the embodiment of the rural life in this part of the world. People here love to divide in two and fight for fun. Even if the enmity is not there, they love to create one and enjoy the tussle. So, the huge population who does not have the space now to showcase their physical skill, does not have local teams to root for, creating enmity and enjoy the hustle and bustle when the World Cup aka the biggest carnival of the world starts.
For the whole month they create an atmosphere where they recall their tradition of 13 festivals in 12 months. They ignite their instinct of quarrelling for fun. Brazil and Argentina are just the conduits of these.
If in future Bangladesh get a good position in the footballing globe, if the domestic football becomes live again and if the people get enough chances to participate in the carnivals in their otherwise dreaded life, this saga of Argentina and Brazil in the hiatus of four years will go on.