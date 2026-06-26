Football

FIFA World Cup: Who have reached the round of 32 and who are out?

Sports Desk
World Cup exits begin as group stage nears end.Reuters

All matches have been completed in six of the 12 groups, with 19 teams already securing places in the Round of 32. Eight teams have been eliminated, while the remaining 21 are competing for the final 13 spots.

Under the tournament rules, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 32. The knockout stage will be played from 28 June to 3 July.

Teams through to the Round of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa

Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco

Group D: United States, Australia

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden

Group I: France, Norway

Group J: Argentina

Group K: Colombia

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How the Round of 32 will be played

The Round of 32 will follow the standard World Cup knockout format. Every match will be a single-elimination contest. If the score is level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, split into two 15-minute periods. If the teams are still tied, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Teams eliminated

Eight teams have so far been knocked out of the tournament: Turkey, Tunisia, Haiti, Panama, the Czech Republic, Qatar, Curacao and Jordan.

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Confirmed Round of 32 fixtures

Only four Round of 32 ties have been confirmed so far:

  1. Canada vs South Africa (28 June, 1:00 am)

  2. Brazil vs Japan (29 June, 11:00 pm)

  3. Netherlands vs Morocco (30 June, 7:00 am)

  4. United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (2 July, 6:00 am)

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