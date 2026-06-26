FIFA World Cup: Who have reached the round of 32 and who are out?
All matches have been completed in six of the 12 groups, with 19 teams already securing places in the Round of 32. Eight teams have been eliminated, while the remaining 21 are competing for the final 13 spots.
Under the tournament rules, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 32. The knockout stage will be played from 28 June to 3 July.
Teams through to the Round of 32
Group A: Mexico, South Africa
Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco
Group D: United States, Australia
Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Group I: France, Norway
Group J: Argentina
Group K: Colombia
How the Round of 32 will be played
The Round of 32 will follow the standard World Cup knockout format. Every match will be a single-elimination contest. If the score is level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played, split into two 15-minute periods. If the teams are still tied, the winner will be decided by a penalty shootout.
Teams eliminated
Eight teams have so far been knocked out of the tournament: Turkey, Tunisia, Haiti, Panama, the Czech Republic, Qatar, Curacao and Jordan.
Confirmed Round of 32 fixtures
Only four Round of 32 ties have been confirmed so far:
Canada vs South Africa (28 June, 1:00 am)
Brazil vs Japan (29 June, 11:00 pm)
Netherlands vs Morocco (30 June, 7:00 am)
United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (2 July, 6:00 am)