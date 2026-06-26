FIFA World Cup: Who have reached the round of 32 and who are out?

All matches have been completed in six of the 12 groups, with 19 teams already securing places in the Round of 32. Eight teams have been eliminated, while the remaining 21 are competing for the final 13 spots.

Under the tournament rules, the top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the Round of 32. The knockout stage will be played from 28 June to 3 July.