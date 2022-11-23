Expecting a defeat, Saudi fans were rewarded with victory

I should’ve made a video of Amir Khalid’s reaction after the match ended. Later, I really regretted not doing it. But what’s the point in ruing about it later! Besides, there was hardly any scope to capture a video in-between the wild celebrations of the Saudi Arabia supporters.

In fact, there was so much noise that one had to take his ears inches away from the others person’s mouth to hear what he is saying.

Amir, a 22-year-old Saudi Arabian, works in the IT sector. He is proficient in English. After failing to communicate with three-four persons as they didn’t know any English, I was over the moon when I met Amir. It would’ve been difficult to identify him as a Saudi Arabia fan if he didn’t have a Saudi flag in his hands. There is no trace of Saudi Arab in either his looks or his getup. He was wearing a t-shirt with jeans and a sunglass.