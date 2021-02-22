Online betting strikes club football

In the match against North Baridhara on 26 December, some players saw the coach standing in the dugout talking on his mobile phone. A player, who requested to be anonymous, said, “At the end of the second half, I was surprised to see him talking over the phone. The coach was saying something about Christopher, a Nigerian striker, and Smith, an Australian defender. Arambagh lost that match by 2-3 goals.”

The coach returned to the India on 3 January after the completion of federation club. Refuting the allegation of talking over phone in team’s dugout, he told Prothom Alo that “I usually keep the phone in my pocket. I put the timer on it. Sometimes I use it to see the stopwatch. I didn’t talk over phone.”

On the contrary, he alleged that his phone was stolen from the hotel room before he left the country.

“I don't know why the phone was stolen. Maybe I had some evidence. As seen on CCTV footage, club people went to my room,” the coach added.

After the last match of Arambagh in the federation cup, six footballers of the team met Yakub Ali, general secretary of the club, and expressed their doubts.

Yakub Ali told Prothom Alo that “Some players came to me and reported the matter. I found the Indians involved in this. There were two Indian agents named Azizul and Maidul who brought in foreign players and coaches. Later I realized that the coach was also involved with these two. Then, we paid off their arrears and sent them away.”

A source of the team claimed that coach and the two officials of the club formed the team with the players who can assist in betting. Although Subrata has claimed that he is not involved in betting, he indicates the involvement of others in the club.