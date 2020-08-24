Paris police attacked, 158 arrested after PSG defeat

Paris police were attacked, shops in the French capital were vandalised and 158 people were arrested after Paris Saint Germain’s loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League soccer final, the interior minister and police said on Monday.

“The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The Paris police department said 158 people had been arrested for suspected theft or vandalism, with much of the trouble occurring around the Champs Elysees avenue where many fans had gathered for the game.