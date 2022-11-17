Messi, Argentina land in Qatar after 5-0 World Cup warm-up win

"That's what we're here to do," Pulisic told AFP. "Maybe it hasn't been the top sport or whatever back in the States.

"But we want to change the way that the world sees American soccer. That's one of our goals."

The build-up to the tournament in Qatar has been dominated by concerns over Qatar's treatment of migrant workers, women and the LGBTQ community.

Pleas from football's world governing body FIFA for a switch of focus to football have gone unheeded by some countries.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Wednesday supporters boycotting the tournament were "right to do that" but hoped his team would do enough to persuade fans at home to follow them from afar.

"I hope that we play so fantastic that at the end of the tournament when we play the final they shall look on television and see how good we are."

The veteran coach hit out at FIFA earlier this year, calling its decision to award Qatar the World Cup "ridiculous".

"I think you have to play in football countries. (They have) more experience with everything," he said on Wednesday.