Martinez hopes to visit Bangladesh again

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said that he wants to return to Bangladesh in the near future after his 11-hour visit in Dhaka came to an end on Monday.
Martinez landed in Dhaka early morning and after a brief but busy stay, he has left for Kolkata in the afternoon.
Digital business group FundedNext sponsored Martinez’s visit to Bangladesh. In his brief stay, Martinez couldn’t experience Bangladesh’s love for Argentina to the fullest but he got to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and some lucky fans at the FundedNext office.
Still, Martinez was touched by the love he experienced in Dhaka and said that he will leave a piece of his heart in Bangladesh.
“I had such an extraordinary journey to Bangladesh engaged with NEXT Ventures and FundedNext. The people here, with their love, care, and unrivaled hospitality, have truly melted my heart. I eagerly anticipate my return to this beautiful country in the near future,” Martinez wrote on Instagram.
“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister's Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh.
“So, until my next visit, I bid you farewell, leaving a piece of my heart here. I am forever charmed by Bangladesh baazpakhi #LoveBangladesh #NextVentures,” he added.