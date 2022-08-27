FIFA lifts Indian federation ban

FIFA has lifted the suspension imposed on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) earlier this month due to undue third-party influence, world football's governing body said on Friday.

The lifting of the ban also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from 11-30 October, will be held in the country as planned.

India's highest court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months, leading to FIFA's suspension.