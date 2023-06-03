Sergio Ramos joins Messi in leaving PSG

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced on Friday that veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos will join Lionel Messi in leaving the club at the end of the season.

Ramos, 37, arrived in French capital in 2021 after a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid, lifting the UEFA Champions League on four time.

“We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sergio Ramos for the two years he has spent with us,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.