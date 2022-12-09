Argentina's Scaloni guarded on Di Maria fitness for Dutch clash

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was guarded about whether Angel di Maria would be available for Friday's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands but said on Thrusday that every player who took the field would be fit.

Forward Di Maria missed the last-16 victory over Australia due to a left thigh injury and Scaloni also faced questions about the fitness of Rodrigo De Paul after reports in the media, which the midfielder denied, that he had a muscle issue.

"In principle, they're feeling well and we will see in today's training and come up with a lineup," he told a news conference, before betraying his irritation at the media coverage.