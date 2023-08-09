Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season

Uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappe hangs over French football ahead of the new Ligue 1 season, which starts this weekend.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has won France’s player of the year award four times in a row and been Ligue 1’s top scorer in five straight seasons, but his contract dispute with the champions has dominated headlines all summer.

Mbappe has refused to sign an extension to his PSG deal, meaning he can leave for free next year, with Real Madrid long seen as his preferred destination.