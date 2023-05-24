Spain arrests seven over Vinicius racism incidents

Spanish police arrested seven people Tuesday over the racial abuse of Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, as the Brazilian star was spared a ban for his red card against Valencia.

The forward was targeted by Valencia fans on Sunday, sparking an international outcry, and the Spanish club had one stand of their stadium shut for five games by the Spanish football authorities late Tuesday.

Spain's football league, La Liga, has been engulfed in a racism scandal after the 22-year-old forward was subjected to racist taunts during Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Valencia and later sent off.

The player has been taunted by opposition fans since joining Real in 2018 but the latest incident has kicked up a storm over whether Spain is doing enough to stamp out racism in football.