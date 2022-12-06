Morocco fans seek to breach security cordon at Spain match

Morocco fans desperate to attend their country's World Cup match against Spain sought to breach a security cordon near the stadium on Wednesday, prompting riot police to push them back and seal off the route, a Reuters journalist said.

Many Moroccan fans had been seeking scarce tickets for the knockout game against 2010 champions Spain, hoping to see their team advance to its first quarter-final. The last Arab and African side left in World Cup, Morocco has been willed on by some of the most impassioned fans at the tournament.

But Morocco's matches have also been testing for organisers. There was pushing and shoving outside the stadium as ticketless fans gathered ahead of its Dec. 1 defeat of Canada, with some trying to climb the fence.

Ahead of Tuesday's kickoff, security appeared tighter than at other games, with rows of riot police deployed on the ground and on horseback as fans walked towards the stadium.

Marshals at the stadium perimeter shouted "show your tickets please" at approaching fans and guards checked for tickets before letting them through.

A crowd of Moroccan fans without tickets waited beyond the security cordon. "We hope to get in," said one man, who declined to give his name.

Some tried to push their way through the edge of the cordon, squeezing between police and a fence.

There was screaming and pushing as more fans gathered and police on horseback advanced towards fans trying to get in.

“Brothers, you are wasting your time. There is no entrance here” a marshal screamed into a bullhorn as more and more fans gathered.