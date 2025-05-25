Messi and Miami fight back for 3-3 draw at Philadelphia

Inter Miami fought back from 3-1 down to grab a 3-3 draw at MLS Eastern Conference leaders the Philadelphia Union on Saturday thanks to a stoppage-time leveller from substitute Telasco Segovia.

Israeli forward Tai Baribo scored twice for Philadelphia to give them the two goal advantage but Lionel Messi gave Miami hope with an 87th-minute free-kick before Venezuelan Segovia dramatically grabbed the point.

Quinn Sullivan, called up this week by Mauricio Pochettino to the US national team squad, fired Philadelphia ahead in the seventh minute with a sweet strike after Miami's defence had failed to close down.

Baribo made it 2-0 with an instinctive finish in the 44th minute as Miami's defensive troubles continued.