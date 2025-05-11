Messi suffers worst defeat in MLS as Miami fall again

Lionel Messi suffered the heaviest defeat of his MLS career as Inter Miami crashed to a 4-1 loss against Minnesota United on Saturday.

The Argentine scored in the second half but Miami's defence was once again exposed as they fell to a fourth defeat in their last five games in all competitions -- a run which has seen them concede 14 goals.

With Luis Suarez injured, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano opted to play without a recognised target striker with Messi floating in front of a five-man midfield.