Sterling sends farewell message to Man City

“And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn't be greater.”
Sterling won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups with City and also reached the Champions League final in 2021, losing to Chelsea.
“What a ride it’s been. I am thankful for the ups and downs, as it’s the downs that have, at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself,” he added.
“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old, today I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.”
Sterling, who has one year left on his City contract, did not mention Chelsea in his statement but it has been reported that he has signed personal terms.