Sterling sends farewell message to Man City

Raheem Sterling confirmed his departure from Manchester City in an emotional message to the club’s fans on Wednesday.

The England forward, who played 225 Premier League games for City and scored 91 league goals since joining from Liverpool in 2015, is expected to join Chelsea.

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years,” Sterling said in a statement on Twitter. “To my team mates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with. To the backroom staff. To the office staff. To the fans who have tirelessly supported the team.