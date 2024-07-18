Southgate's exit leaves England with difficult successor search

Gareth Southgate's exit as England manager in the aftermath of their painful Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain has left the Football Association facing a difficult task to find a suitable successor.

Southgate admitted it was "time for change and for a new chapter" for the national team when he resigned on Tuesday after eight years in charge.

Selecting the right man to author the next pages of England's torturous bid to win a first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup won't be easy for the FA's headhunters.

The governing body had been keen for Southgate to stay on beyond his existing contract, which was due to expire in December.

But the 53-year-old's decision to quit has put in motion a tricky succession search that will ideally be resolved by the time England travel to the Republic of Ireland for a Nations League tie on 7 September.

When FA chief executive Mark Bullingham and his advisors ponder the potential candidates, they will find a list filled with question marks about their ability to handle the unique pressures of a role Graham Taylor once dubbed "the impossible job" during his time in the England hot-seat.