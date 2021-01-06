Saif Sporting reach fed cup football final

Saif Sporting Club reached their first-ever Federation Cup Football final, thrashing former finalist Chittagong Abahani 3-0 in the first semifinals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday, reports UNB.
It was the biggest achievement for Saif SC in the Federation Cup Football after reaching the quarterfinals twice.
Nigerian booters Emmanual Ariwachukwu and Kenneth Ikechukwu, and Bangladesh's Yeasin Arafat scored one goal each for Saif SC, who dominated the first half 1-0.
Saif SC will play their dream final on Sunday against the winners of defending champions Bashundhara Kings and the 11 times champions Dhaka Abahani semifinals. The match will be held on Thursday at 4:00pm.
Nigerian footballer Emmanual put Saif SC ahead in the ninth minute of the semifinals by a left-footed volley from a Sirajuddin free-kick.
Kenneth doubled the Saif SC margin in the 72nd minute with a right-footed side volley.
Yeasin sealed the fate of the game, scoring the third goal for Saif SC just one minute before the final whistle.
Saif SC earned the deserving victory playing a good brand of football against the 2017 finalist Chittagong Abahani.
Earlier, in the second quarterfinals last Saturday, Saif SC eliminated Dhaka Mohammedan, beating them by 7-6 in the sudden-death session of the tiebreaker.