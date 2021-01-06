Saif Sporting reach fed cup football final

Saif Sporting Club reached their first-ever Federation Cup Football final, thrashing former finalist Chittagong Abahani 3-0 in the first semifinals at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday, reports UNB.



It was the biggest achievement for Saif SC in the Federation Cup Football after reaching the quarterfinals twice.



Nigerian booters Emmanual Ariwachukwu and Kenneth Ikechukwu, and Bangladesh's Yeasin Arafat scored one goal each for Saif SC, who dominated the first half 1-0.



