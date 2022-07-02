Salahuddin elected SAFF president for 4th staight time

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin was re-elected as the chief of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) for the fourth time in a row Saturday.

He was elected president unopposed for a consecutive fourth term till 2026 during the SAFF Ordinary Congress 2022 held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday as no other candidate filed a nomination to run against him.

The congress also re-elected Ugyen Wangchhuk, general secretary of the Bhutan Football Federation, as the SAFF executive committee member till 2026.