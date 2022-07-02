Salahuddin elected SAFF president for 4th staight time

Jaswar Umar, president of the Sri Lanka Football Federation (SFF), was elected the Asian Football Confederation executive committee member to represent SAFF till 2023. Both candidates were also elected unopposed.
The SAFF electoral committee said there are four vacant positions in the executive committee – two vice-presidents, one male and one female executive committee members will be elected in the next SAFF Congress in 2023.
Earlier, a SAFF executive committee meeting was held before the congress. It decided to hold the SAFF Women’s Championship 2022 in Nepal from 29 August to 10 September.
The SFF reiterated its commitment to hold the SAFF U-17 Championship during 5-16 September.
The committee also decided to review the proposal put forward by marketing company Sports Partner for the sponsorship of the SAFF Men’s Championship.
The SAFF Disciplinary, Ethics Code and SAFF Code of Conduct were also approved by the executive committee.
Speaking after his re-election as president, Salahuddin thanked all the member associations for the trust they had placed in him and urged all to work as a family for the betterment of football in the region.
“We are not the best footballing region in the world but we have to work as a family, as brothers, to uplift the standard of the game in the region,” he added.
“When I was elected as the president in 2009, we just had the SAFF Men’s Championship, but after that, we organised 27 competitions. This shows how much progress we have made over the years,” Salahuddin said.
The 27 different SAFF competitions that have been arranged since 2009 are the SAFF Championships (six times), SAFF Women’s Championships (five times), SAFF U-15 Men’s Championship (six times), SAFF U-15 Women’s Championship (three times), U-17/U-18 Men’s Championships (four times) and SAFF U-18/19 Women’s Championship (three times).