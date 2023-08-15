Atletico Madrid thrash Granada in season opener

Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the La Liga season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead seven minutes into first-half injury time.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on his Atletico debut, crossed and Malaga centre-back Jesus Vallejo mis-timed his clearing header nodding the ball straight to the unmarked Morata, who fired home.