Football

La Liga

Atletico Madrid thrash Granada in season opener

AFP
Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Dutch forward Memphis Depay celebrates with Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Granada FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 14 August 2023
Atletico Madrid's Dutch forward Memphis Depay celebrates with Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Granada FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on 14 August 2023
AFP

Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the La Liga season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead seven minutes into first-half injury time.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on his Atletico debut, crossed and Malaga centre-back Jesus Vallejo mis-timed his clearing header nodding the ball straight to the unmarked Morata, who fired home.

Prothom alo image
Atletico Madrid's Spanish forward Alvaro Morata scores his team's first goal
AFP

Malaga levelled on 63 minutes after Yannick Carrasco lost the ball trying to dribble out of defence. Gonzalo Villar drilled a cross into the goalmouth where Samu Omorodion lifted a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Post Comment