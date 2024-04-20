Own goal helps Juventus come from two goals down to draw at lowly Cagliari

A late own goal by defender Alberto Dossena salvaged a 2-2 draw for Juventus at lowly Cagliari in Serie A on Friday after the hosts went two goals up in the first half thanks to penalties.

Juventus, who have yet to seal their return to the Champions Leagueafter missing out on the European competitions this season, are third on 64 points after 33 games.

They have won only one of their last seven Serie A games and are five points ahead of fourth-placed Bologna who visit AS Roma, in fifth, on Monday.