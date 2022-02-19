Serie A: Belotti earns Torino deserved derby point at Juventus

Andrea Belotti was the derby star for Torino with the leveller in Friday's hard-fought 1-1 draw at Juventus which hands Atalanta the advantage in the Champions League race.

Injury-plagued Belotti swept home Torino's equaliser in the 62nd minute of his first start since late November, earning Ivan Juric's side a fully-deserved point at the Allianz Stadium.

"I'm happy my goal helped us draw but it's a shame we didn't win because we played really well today. Had we won I don't think it would have been undeserved," Belotti told DAZN after his first goal since the end of October.

"It's been a long time... But I've spent the time trying to be as close to my teammates as possible and watch them play so that I know what the manager asks of us. That's made it easier to come back."