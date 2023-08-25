Spanish football chief Rubiales refuses to quit over player kiss

Rubiales said the pressure he has received this week was an attempt "to publicly assassinate me".

His words were applauded at the meeting by controversial Spain's women's coach Jorge Vilda.

Rubiales claimed he had been trying to console Hermoso, who missed a penalty in the final against England.

"She was the one who lifted me in her arms and brought me close to her body, we hugged, and I told her, 'forget about the penalty. You were fantastic, without you we would not have won this World Cup.'

"She said to me, 'you're a star', and I said to her, a peck? and she said, 'OK'."

"It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual, euphoric, and consensual," Rubiales continued.

Hermoso had released a statement Wednesday saying women players' union Futpro were defending her interests. Futpro, in turn, said Rubiales' actions should not go "unpunished".

On Friday, the RFEF chief railed against "false feminism" and said he had been "hunted" since taking the job in May 2018.

"When I make a mistake it hurts me and I ask for forgiveness without softening it, but I do not deserve this hunt that I have been suffering for five years, every day for five years.

"I'm going to keep fighting like my parents taught me, like my coaches, my teammates."

Rubiales insisted his kiss could not be compared to sexual assault.

"For god's sake, what will women think who have really been sexually assaulted?" said Rubiales.