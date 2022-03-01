Sheikh Jamal, Mohammedan split point

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club splited point with Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited as their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held on Monday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj, reports UNB.

With the day’s outcome, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club remained in third position in the league table with 12 points from six matches while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited remained at sixth position in the table with nine points playing the same number of outings.