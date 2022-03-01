Sheikh Jamal, Mohammedan split point

In the day’s match, Gambian forward Solomon King scored for Sheikh Jamal while Malian striker Souleymane Diabate netted for Mohammedan.
Solomon King put Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club ahead in the 32nd minute while Diabate restored the parity scoring a goal for Mohammedan in the 45+2nd minute of the match.
After resumption, both the teams however created attacks and counter attacks, but could not take further lead in the remaining proceeding.
Mohammedan will play their next match against holders Bashundhara Kings on 5 March at Bashundhara Sports Complex while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will face Chittagong Abahani Limited on 6 March at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium.
Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club earlier beat Uttar Baridhara Club by 2-1 goals in their league opening match, blanked Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 3-0 goals in their second match, split point with Bangladesh Police Football Club playing out to a goalless draw in their third match and again shared point playing to a 3-3 goal draw with Rahmatganj Muslim and Friend Society in their fourth match and managed a solitary goal victory over Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their fifth round match.
Mohammedan earlier played to a 1-1 goal draw with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match, edged past newcomers Swadhinata Krira Sangha by a solitary goal in their second match.
The traditional black and white Motijheel outfit again lost valuable points playing to a 1-1 goal draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their third match but they managed a 2-0 goal win over Saif Sporting Club in their fourth match and suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to their arch-rival Abahani Limited in their fifth match of the league.