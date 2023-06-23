Guerreiro joins Bayern from Dortmund on free transfer

"When the call came from FC Bayern, my decision was made quickly. It's an honour for me to play for this big club and I also really appreciate Thomas Tuchel from our time together at Dortmund," the defender said in a statement.

"I'm a player who always likes to have the ball -- it's about dominating the game and I want to create chances.

"I will do everything to win as many titles as possible. That is the philosophy of FC Bayern."

Guerreiro can also be deployed in midfield, where he was a major creative presence at the latter end of the season for Dortmund.