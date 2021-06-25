Table topper Kings to face Rahmatganj as BPL kicks off Saturday

Holders Bashundhara Kings take on old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the lone encounter of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football that resumes from Saturday at Bangabandhu national stadium, reports BSS.

The match kicks off at 5 pm. Earlier, the league was stopped on 11 May last through a match between Saif Sporting Club and Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra due to national team's FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers and Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers engagement.