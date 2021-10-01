Taskin reaches out to Mashrafe to master slower delivery

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed got some valuable tips from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in a bid to improve his slower and cutter delivery, just ahead of leaving Bangladesh for the ICC Twenty20 Cricket World Cup.

Slower and cutter delivery is believed to play a key role on the pitches of Oman and the United Arab Emirates, which will host the World Cup this year from 17 October to 14 November.

Taskin, though, possesses raw pace and also could move the ball, he looked vulnerable when it is the time to bring variation in pace. And it’s the only impediment for him to thrive in the white ball cricket.