Champions Napoli return home as city revels in victory hangover

Napoli’s champions returned home Friday after winning their first Serie A title in 33 years, greeted at their training camp by hundreds of jubilant fans following a raucous night of partying in Naples.

Waving blue-and-white flags, singing songs and honking horns, ecstatic fans went wild at the sight of the players’ white bus returning to the team’s training centre in Castel Volturno, northwest of Naples.