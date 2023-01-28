Atletico hit out at Real Madrid 'influence' on referees

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin complained that Real Madrid's "huge influence" exerts pressure on Spanish referees after his side's Copa del Rey defeat, a suggestion dismissed by the victors.

Los Blancos beat Atletico in the cup quarter-final derby clash on Thursday night and Atletico were convinced that Dani Ceballos should have been sent off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I have full respect for all the officials and I am convinced they always have the best of intentions, but anyone looking in from the outside can see that for decades the same thing almost always happens," said Gil Marin in a statement late Friday.

"Unfortunately, it doesn't surprise anybody anymore, it isn't news. It's very clear and you just have to look back at history.