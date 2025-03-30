Messi returns - and scores inside two minutes

Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami after his injury layoff and scored just two minutes after entering as a second-half substitute in his team's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Messi had missed Argentina's World Cup qualifiers in South America during the recent international window after picking up an adductor strain in Miami's most recent Major League Soccer game, a 2-1 win at Atlanta on March 16.

Finnish winger Robert Taylor had put Miami ahead in the 23rd minute, slotting home a low pass from Benjamin Cremaschi after Jordi Alba had broken down the left flank.

Messi was brought on by coach Javier Mascherano in the 55th minute and within two minutes was on target. Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez picked him out on the right and he jinked to make space and fired a low, right-foot effort into the far corner.

Philadelphia pulled a goal back in the 80th minute when Quinn Sullivan whipped in a cross from the right and Hungarian midfielder Daniel Gazdag brought the ball down before firing home a crisp shot.