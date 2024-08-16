Mbappe strikes on debut as Madrid beat Atalanta in UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed a "great night" as he struck on his Real Madrid debut to help his new side claim a record sixth UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Wednesday in Warsaw.

The superstar French forward has waited years to play for his dream club and after finally signing for Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal, celebrated his first appearance with a goal.

Fede Valverde broke the deadlock from close range for the Champions League holders in the 59th minute after the Italian Europa League winners held their own in the first half.

Madrid began to rack up the chances and Mbappe rifled home in the 68th minute after Jude Bellingham spotted his dart into space in the box to seal the victory.

"It was a great night, I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, to play with this shirt, with this badge, for these fans," Mbappe told Movistar, speaking in fluent Spanish.