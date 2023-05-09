bKash named regional brand partner of World Champion Argentina

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) on Monday announced bKash Limited as the first and only regional brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champions Argentina in Bangladesh.
During the 2022 World Cup, Argentina received unprecedented support and warmth from Bangladeshi fans, which didn’t go unnoticed in Argentina.
After years of support for Argentina national football team worldwide, the AFA has devised diverse brand expansion programmes in countries like Bangladesh, India, China and Middle East.
As part of the programmes, bKash and AFA has signed an agreement which will be a bridge between Bangladesh’s die-hard football fans and their favorite superstars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julián Alvarez, Emi Martinez, said a press release issued by bKash.
Claudio Fabian Tapia, president of AFA, said, “The Argentina National Football Team has felt throughout the World Cup the strong and passionate support of the Bangladeshi community. We are very delighted to have bKash, an emblematic Bangladeshi FinTech company, as the first regional brand partner of the Argentine Football Association.
“A true milestone of financial inclusion has been achieved in Bangladesh through bKash. This collaboration will take us closer to new regions where our National Football Team has millions of fans. We welcome bKash as the first regional brand partner of Argentine Football Association in Bangladesh.”
Kamal Quadir, founder and chief executive of bKash, said, “Bangladesh’s most loved brand bKash is excited to collaborate with the world’s top football team Argentina and players like Lionel Messi. This partnership will explore new opportunities of solidarity through sports and entertainment while helping to tell the inspiring story of Bangladesh to the world in an immersive and emotional way.”
Leandro Petersen, chief commercial and marketing officer of AFA, said, “We are pleased to announce that bKash has become the first regional brand partner in Bangladesh’s history. It is our mission to work together and strengthen this partnership and continue generating new opportunities and interactions with international brands at the level of bKash. The AFA and bKash will jointly promote each other and develop actions that will increase the synergy and power of their brands.”