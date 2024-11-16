Bangladesh beat Maldives 2-1 in exciting 2nd match

It was a magnificent display as Bangladesh, came from behind, beat visiting Maldives by 2-1 goals in the second of the two-match FIFA Tier-Int'l Friendly series held at held Bashundhara Kings Arena on

Saturday.

With this win, Bangladesh not only finished the year 2024 with victory but

also leveled the series 1-1.

When the entire ninety minutes ended 1-1 draw, the referee added extra seven minute injury time. Substitute Papon Singh scored the winning goal for Bangladesh in the 3rd minute of the injury time. He executed the goal with cool head, rescuing his side from embarrassing series defeat at home.

Earlier, in the match, Ali Fasir, the hero of Maldives in the first match,

again gave his team a deserving lead in the 23rd minute. Taking a through

pass from Ibrahim, Fasir sent the ball to home with a left footer placing

shot from inside the danger zone after taking the opportunity of mistake by defender Topu Barman.