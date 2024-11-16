Bangladesh beat Maldives 2-1 in exciting 2nd match
It was a magnificent display as Bangladesh, came from behind, beat visiting Maldives by 2-1 goals in the second of the two-match FIFA Tier-Int'l Friendly series held at held Bashundhara Kings Arena on
Saturday.
With this win, Bangladesh not only finished the year 2024 with victory but
also leveled the series 1-1.
When the entire ninety minutes ended 1-1 draw, the referee added extra seven minute injury time. Substitute Papon Singh scored the winning goal for Bangladesh in the 3rd minute of the injury time. He executed the goal with cool head, rescuing his side from embarrassing series defeat at home.
Earlier, in the match, Ali Fasir, the hero of Maldives in the first match,
again gave his team a deserving lead in the 23rd minute. Taking a through
pass from Ibrahim, Fasir sent the ball to home with a left footer placing
shot from inside the danger zone after taking the opportunity of mistake by defender Topu Barman.
Bangladesh could have level the margin in the 39th minute if Morsalin would not squandered an easy chance. Fahim's goal-bound powerful shot, fisted by Maldives custodian Hussain Shareef, came to his way. Morsalin took the shot but the ball sailed harmlessly over the cross bar.
Bangladesh finally fought back in the match when Mojibor Rahman Jony restored the parity in the 42nd minute. Taking a close pass from Fahim, Jony sent the ball to the net with a powerful right footer angular shot from the top of the D box after dodging past a defender. Maldives custodian Hussain Shareef tried to grip the ball diving his right but could save the goal.
After the breather, both the teams looked desperate to take the lead and
created several scoring opportunities.
Debutant Piash Ahmed Nova missed a real scoring chance for Bangladesh as he failed to take shot despite finding the Maldives custodian alone under the bar.
In 2024, the Bangladesh played eight matches losing six and winning two. Four of the eight matches are World Cup qualifiers with the remaining four were FIFA friendlies. Among the four friendlies Bangladesh managed to beat Bhutan and Maldives.
Bangladesh scored only three goals in their eight matches with two goals
against Maldives and one goal against Bhutan.
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Bangladesh Football Federation president Tabith Awal enjoyed the day's match. The members of SAFF winning Bangladesh women's football team also present in the venue to inspire the Bangladesh team.
Bangladesh again deprived from a goal in the 86th minute when Topu Barman's header off Rahmat Mia's free kick from the close range narrowly missed the target.
Substitute midfielder Papon Signh, the hero of the day's match, sealed the
victory for Bangladesh in the injury time of the second half with a superb
placing shot from the danger zone giving no chance to Maldives custodian
Hussain Shareef under the bar.
Earlier, in the first match, Bangladesh suffered solitary goal defeat to
Maldives also held at the same venue.
Bangladesh squad - Topu Barman, Md Ridoy, Sheikh Morsalin, Rakib Hossain, Foysal Ahmed Fahim, Mitul Marma, Shakil Ahad Topu, Sohel Rana (captain), Isa Faisal, Mojibor Rahman Jony and Saad Uddin.