Son ends goal drought with 13-minute hattrick as Spurs hit Leicester for six

Son Heung-min said he never doubted he would end his goal drought as the South Korea star responded to being dropped by hitting an incredible 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 rout of Leicester on Saturday.

Son came off the bench to score Tottenham’s last three goals, including a pair of brilliant long-range finishes, in an emphatic victory that lifted them into second place in the Premier League.

It was the ideal response from Son after he had been axed for failing to score in his previous eight appearances.

Just days after Tottenham boss Antonio Conte had warned that no player was undroppable, Dejan Kulusevski came in for Son, who finished as the Premier League’s joint top scorer last season.